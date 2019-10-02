Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
1101 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN
Calling hours
Following Services
St. James Episcopal Church
1101 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN
Resources
Mary Huffaker Obituary
Mary Huffaker

Knoxville - Mary Arretta Huffaker, age 88 of Knoxville, was set free from every bond on Thursday, September 26, 2019 and now rests with all God's saints in eternal habitation, where the Father and the Holy Spirit lives and reigns, one God, forever and ever.

A strong, beautiful human being, Mary selflessly devoted herself to everything she did. She worked tirelessly at St. Mary's Hospital, where she would later retire. She served faithfully at St. James Episcopal Church. For 60 years, she was a steadfast parishioner, dedicating herself to the Stephen Ministry and the Daughters of the King. She was, also, in the church choir and taught Sunday School. A loyal servant to and for our Lord, Mary's work didn't stop there. She believed in bettering her community, committing herself in particular to the poor and underprivileged.

A strong, beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Mary unreservedly and wholeheartedly devoted herself to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Swance Horace Huffaker, Jr., and her honorary daughter, Brenda Simcox. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Gregory and Linda Henderson, as well as her honorary daughter and granddaughter, Michelle Henderson Byrd; grandchildren, Ashley and Benjamin Huey, Annette Chandler, Carolyn and Jim Kennedy, and Michael and Shantell Henderson; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Nicholas, Savanna, Makayla, Gage, Tanya, James, Desten, Jacob, Bella, Max, Trinity, and Michael, and great-great-grandchildren, Landen, Colt, Easten, Kayden, and Karson.

Mary's memorial service and internment will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Broadway in Knoxville, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5:00p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Fund at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
