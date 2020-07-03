1/1
Mary Imogene Key
Knoxville, Tennessee - Mary Imogene Lane Key - of Knoxville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her husband on July 2, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born in Loudon, Tennessee on May 23, 1932. Mary worked for the Knox County Schools as a cafeteria worker and enjoyed wildlife especially Cardinals, Squirrels and Hummingbirds, as well as, cats, cooking, entertaining and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Laura Lane; husband of 49 years, Thomas Harrison Key, Jr.; daughter, Evelyn Lynn Key Maner; brothers, Clyde Lane and Avery Lane; sister, Beulah Jacobs. She is survived by daughter, Amelia (Amy) Myers and husband, John Myers; grandchildren, Thomas Maner and Jason Maner and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to West Hills Health and Rehab for making her final months peaceful. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
JUL
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
