Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Gail" Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Gail" Jackson Obituary
Mary "Gail" Jackson

Knoxville - Mary "Gail" Jackson age 93 of Knoxville, TN made her transition from this life to eternity with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church Fountain City for many years. Gail also served as a member of the Fontanolis Club, and the Fountain City Garden Club. She will be remembered for her faith and love for her family. She was educated in professional cooking and was a professional seamstress in her working career.

Gail was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter H. Taylor; second husband, Edwin E. Litton; third husband, Val Jackson; daughter, Gail Marie Taylor Moore; parents, Gail and Cora Peace Driver; sister and brother-in-law, Laura Ann Driver Dripps and Kenneth Dripps.

Survivors include her children, Benton McMillan Taylor, Barry Litton (Jackie), Kelly Litton, Kenneth Jackson (Sheryl), Karen Jackson Butler (Ron); sister, Buna Hofferbert; brother, John Driver; sister, Catherine Thompson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Baptist Church Fountain City (5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jackson family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now