|
|
Mary "Gail" Jackson
Knoxville - Mary "Gail" Jackson age 93 of Knoxville, TN made her transition from this life to eternity with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church Fountain City for many years. Gail also served as a member of the Fontanolis Club, and the Fountain City Garden Club. She will be remembered for her faith and love for her family. She was educated in professional cooking and was a professional seamstress in her working career.
Gail was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter H. Taylor; second husband, Edwin E. Litton; third husband, Val Jackson; daughter, Gail Marie Taylor Moore; parents, Gail and Cora Peace Driver; sister and brother-in-law, Laura Ann Driver Dripps and Kenneth Dripps.
Survivors include her children, Benton McMillan Taylor, Barry Litton (Jackie), Kelly Litton, Kenneth Jackson (Sheryl), Karen Jackson Butler (Ron); sister, Buna Hofferbert; brother, John Driver; sister, Catherine Thompson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Baptist Church Fountain City (5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jackson family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020