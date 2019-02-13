|
|
Mary Jane Alley Gann
Knoxville, TN
GANN, Mary Jane Alley - 95, went to be with Jesus Monday, February 11, 2019. She was
preceded in death by her first husband, Fred W. Breeden; her second husband, Jesse L. Gann; her parents Samuel L. and Florence Bunch Alley;
sisters Betty Lou Alley, Marjorie Reed, Anna Margaret Elder, Daisy Kathryn Ware and brother Samuel S. Alley. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Fred and Debra Breeden of Salisbury, NC, daughter Janie Breeden of Knoxville, daughter and son-in-law Debra and Brian Ripley of Knoxville; grandson Dylan Ripley and granddaughter Mary Ripley as well as several nieces and nephews. She spent much of her career as a nurse providing care and comfort for those she served. She was a strong woman who prevailed against many hardships. She will be fondly remembered and cherished by her family and her many friends. Family will receive friends Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. Alan Smith. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery 11:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 for an interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019