Mary Jane Bowman
Farragut, TN
Mary Jane Bowman, age 81, of Farragut, formerly of Kingston, Tennessee and originally from Oreland, Pennsylvania. She had boundless love and devotion to her family and friends. We celebrate a life beautifully lived, that touched so many others in meaningful ways. Teaching for 24 years at Cherokee Middle School she had unwavering dedication to her students and the subjects that she taught. She taught 7th Grade Social Studies and eventually created an 8th Grade honors combined Social Studies/Reading Class. She was a 7th and 8th Grade Beta Club sponsor. She was an avid tennis and bridge player, and an active member of Farragut Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Circle Group. She volunteered with several organizations including the Farragut Museum as a docent, the Tennessee History Museum the Food Pantry. A nature and animal lover at heart, she enjoyed traveling about the US and to National Parks and historic sites with her husband and family, gardening and wildflowers, music at the symphony, and a book club. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a graduate of Tennessee Technology University with a Master of Arts in Elementary Education. She is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Kennedy Willis and sister Betty Ferrara. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Robert Bowman; daughter Debbie Cornett and son Robert Bowman Jr.; daughter-in-law Khristi Bowman and son-in-law Gary Cornett; grandchildren Madison Bowman, Mollie Bowman and Nate Bowman; brother Frank Willis; sister-in -law Claire Willis; nieces and nephews and countless friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at Farragut Presbyterian Church at 209 Jamestowne Boulevard in Farragut, followed by memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the in memory of Mary Jane Bowman at or call 800-227-2345.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019