Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Airport Highway
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Critselous, Mary Jane 93 of Knoxville, TN went to be with Jesus Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for over 55 years. Mary retired from Knoxville News Sentinel after working 38 years as a bookkeeper. She was a loving and

giving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Mary was generous to those in need. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Edward Dale Critselous; parents, Buford and Alice Cooter; siblings, B.J. Cooter and Juanita Jones. Mary is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Celeste Critselous; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Chelsea, and Alex; great grandchildren, Jaiden and Kingston; a host of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather Saturday, May 11th at 11am at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Airport Highway for a graveside service. A Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, May 11th at 1pm at St. John's Lutheran Church with receiving of friends to follow after the service in the welcome center. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 11, 2019
