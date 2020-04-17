|
Mary Jean Caldwell Nelson
Knoxville - Mary Jean Caldwell Nelson, 94, died April 16, 2020. A Knoxville native, Jean was born April 17, 1925, to Everett and Elise Caldwell. Though an only child, she shared close bonds with her cousins.
A 1943 graduate of Knoxville High, Jean married her soulmate, the late Jay Nelson, in 1947. Their two children, James Jay Nelson Jr. and Jacqueline Kay Nelson Underwood, were the greatest joys of her life. She was a fun Granny who delighted in her grandchildren, all of whom she made feel special with her love and attention.
Jean greatly enjoyed travel, camping and reading and was a skilled pianist and square dancer. She was a member of the original McCalla Avenue Baptist Church, then of Chilhowee Hills Baptist.
Jean had a gift for gardening and especially loved flowers. She owned and operated Studio Flower Shop in Burlington in the 1960s-70s and was a founding member of the Rose Trail Garden Club.
A talented artist, she painted, scrapbooked and was adept at all kinds of needlework and crafts. As an amateur genealogist, she documented her family's stories in words and photos, a gift that continues to bless them.
Jean found joy in life and beauty in the world, maintaining a perpetually sunny disposition that raised the spirits of those around her. Her unwavering faith and willingness to help others remain an inspiration.
She is survived by her children and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Maria (Casey) Basting and Evie and Emmett; Joshua (Alexis) Underwood and Sadie-Rose, Willow, Penelope Jean and Josephine; Jason (Bethany) Underwood and Gracie and Ginny Kate; Keith Nelson; and Kristi Nelson (Jamie) Bumpus and Amelia and Robert James ("RJ").
Family will have a private graveside service at Caledonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for another. If desired, donations can be made to the music program at Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church. The family is grateful to the staff of the Lighthouse at Trinity Hills for their care.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020