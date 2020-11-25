Mary Jean DeBusk



Mary Jean DeBusk, 58, of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away Thursday November 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; George and Ethel Hicks; her sister Suzzanne Hicks. She is survived by her mother Mary Louise Hicks; her brother William Hicks; her two children Amber Kreisher and Christopher DeBusk; her son-in-law Arthur Kreisher; her daughter-in-law Kayla DeBusk; her grandchildren Gracie Kreisher, Eli Kreisher, and Madelyn DeBusk. She worked at Trinity Hills Assisted Living. She had a very sweet, kind soul and loved everybody no matter the circumstances. Her love was fierce and bold. She had a heart of gold and touched a lot of lives through her days. The impact and differences she made here on Earth will be known for years to come. God and his angels know just how rare she was and she will forever be walking the sandy shores with Jesus.



2 Corinthians 4:16-18



So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen.



Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holston Baptist Church, 1012 Andrew Johnson Hwy. Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. The receiving of family and friends will be from 5-7pm. CDC guidelines will be followed. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND WILL NOT BE AN OPTION.









