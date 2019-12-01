|
Mary Jean Fox Morgan
Knoxville - Mary Jean Fox Morgan, age 90, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Jean was a member of All Saints Church. She was a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School and St Mary's School of Nursing. She worked at Parkwest Medical Center for many years. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Taylor Thomas Morgan; parents, Donald J Fox and Mary Pauline Lynch Fox; grandson, Jeffrey Dean; brothers, Donald Fox and Jim Fox; sisters, Polly Roth and Donna Wade. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Gordon Dean; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Betty Jo Morgan; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Freda Mulloy and Shirley Sheffield; brother, Bill Fox; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Doug Owens celebrant. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on Lyons View Pike for graveside services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019