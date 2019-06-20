|
|
Mary Jean Sandman
Allardt - Mary Jean Sandman - age 90 of Allardt, TN passed away June 14, 2019 at home. Memorial Services for Mrs. Mary Jean Sandman will be conducted Saturday June 22, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville, TN where she will be laid to rest. Mrs. Sandman was born Nov. 3, 1928 in Knoxville, TN. She was married to Richard (Bud) Sandman, a retired officer in the U.S. Navy. He preceded her on March 15, 2008. Mrs. Sandman was a bookkeeper and homemaker. She grew up in Knoxville and was a beauty queen at Univ. of Tennessee and was great at sewing, cooking, gardening, enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Mrs. Sandman is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott Sandman and Laquita (Gernt) Sandman of Allardt, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Sherri (Sandman) Rudeen & Randy Rudeen of Flower Mound, TX; grandchildren, Grace, Madeline & Abigail Sandman, Julie, Sara, Jordyn & Sydney Rudeen. Preceded in death by parents, Charles Dexter Fairfield and Ora Ruth (Jackson) Fairfield; sister, Martha Ruth Fairfield; grandchildren, Alexis & Nicole Rudeen. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the or St. Jude's Children Hospital
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019