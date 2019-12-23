|
Mary Jean Whitaker
Knoxville - Mary Jean Whitaker, age 90 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Jean was born January 4, 1929 to Eugene and Molly Proffitt. Jean was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October. Facing her foe with grace, courage, and dignity, she spent the last couple of months bravely battling this implacable disease. Jean was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church of Seymour. She will always be remembered by her sweet, calm voice and the love for her animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Molly Proffitt; brothers-in-law, Shorty Campbell and Roy Julian; and son-in-law, Doug Grugin. Jean is survived by her children, Mike Whitaker, Vicki Grugin, and Pamela Whitaker; grandchildren, Shay (Kyle) Hanson and Christopher Grugin; great-grandchildren, Harper, Holton, and Hayes; sisters, Faye Campbell and Wilma Julian; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to wish a special thank you to the hospice team at UT Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Celebration Lutheran Church, 10330 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Saturday at Middle Creek Cemetery, 1830 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862, for graveside services and interment with Pastor Ray Krieg officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019