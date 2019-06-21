|
Mary Jo (Connor) Boling
Knoxville - Mary Jo (Conner) Boling, age 95, peacefully moved up to Heaven on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
She was the oldest of 8 children and grew up in Knox County; graduating from Powell High School. She enjoyed music, reading, playing Uno with friends and laughing with her family. She loved pancake breakfasts, visits to Cades Cove, traveling across the U.S. and Canada, going "junkin" for antiques, attending Gaither concerts, cheering for the Vols and singing in the church choir. She wanted everyone to know Jesus Loves You!
Meeting her at the pearly gates was her "Sweetheart" of 67 years Husband Winfred H. Boling, her Parents Rev. Ernest and Shirley Conner, and her Sisters Bette Hewitt, Bobbie Williams, Anne Estes, and Jimmie Flood.
She temporarily leaves behind her Daughter and Son-in-Law Janice and Bill Carden, Granddaughters Jennifer (Jeff) Croft and Elizabeth Carden, Great-Grandsons Jarrod Davidson and Cory Croft, Brothers Ernie (Zane) Conner and Cecil (Mary Ann) Conner, Sister Linda (Don) Brown, and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She treasured her dear friends at Park Place in Fountain City and Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls where she was a member.
Special thank you to the Staff of Meadow View Assisted Living in Clinton for such wonderful care.
Receiving of friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Dr. Alan Price officiating. Family and friends will gather Monday, June 24,2019, at 10:45 AM at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Condolences for the Boling family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019