|
|
Mary Jo Coram (Miller, Baker)
Knoxville, TN
My Journey Is Over, I Am Ready To Go Home"
Mary Jo Coram (Miller, Baker) age 88, of Knoxville, passed away at her home on Sunday May 19, 2019. Mary Jo lived a humble life always demonstrating "family first."She grew up in Knoxville and attended Stair Tech where she was a popular young girl, cheerleader and loved to skate at Chilhowee Park. She was a terrific dancer teaching her children old dance moves like the jitterbug, camel walk and others. She worked in the food industry as a young woman and then 30 years as a bookkeeper at E.C. Miller Inc. She was of the Baptist faith and was a Sunday school teacher. She was known for always having a smile on her face and her gentle nature. Mary Jo always gave to others, often foregoing her own needs. She will be missed and forever loved. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Patricia Hagaman, parents Lula and Ernest Miller, Sr., and brothers: Ernest Miller, Jr. and James Miller. She is survived by her children: Thomas Baker, Jr., Sharon Kitts, Beverly Willard (Lee), Tammy Kimball (Mark); son-in-law Douglas Hagaman, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren with another baby on the way, sister Lana Gail Miller, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. The family wishes to thank the staff of Shannondale Nursing Home, Avalon Hospice, who loved and cared for her as family, and Raeleen Woodbury her caregiver. Special love for Susan Barbatos. The family will receive friends Saturday May 25, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, immediately followed by a 6:00 pm funeral service officiated by Brother Bobby Horne. Interment will be private. The family has requested if you would like to make a donation in Mary's honor please select a donation choice supporting: Domestic Abuse, Heart or Cancer Fund, Mental Illness, or Food for the Homeless. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at
www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2019