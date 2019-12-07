|
Mary Jo Hand Scarbrough
Lenoir City - Mary Jo Hand Scarbrough, age 86 of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital, surrounded by family members. Mary Jo was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She graduated from Lenoir City High School in 1951, the same year she was married. Mary Jo worked at the Lenoir City branch of Sears until they closed and then went to the Sears store in Knoxville, where she worked several years in Customer Service. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Ruth Hand of Lenoir City. She is survived by her husband, James O. Scarbrough of Lenoir City; daughter, Kathy Jo Willingham (Wesley) of Georgia; son, James R. Scarbrough (Marcia) of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Kaye Hand Waara of Georgia; grandson, Adrian (Hien) Jenkins of Ames, Iowa and Isaac Jenkins of Knoxville; granddaughter, Clare Scarbrough of Salt Lake City, Utah; great-grandson, Jeremy Jenkins serving in the U.S. Air Force; great-granddaughters, Amelia and Mai of Ames, Iowa; sister-in-law, Betty Easton of Lenoir City; many nieces, nephews and special friends, Margaret Blazier and Pat Gouge, both of Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will proceed to Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. Graveside Services. Dr. Dick DeMerchant will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Memphis. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019