Mary Jo McConkey Moats
Lenoir City - Mary Jo McConkey Moats - age 72 of Lenoir City, passed away early Friday morning, December 6, 2019. She was of the Church of God faith. Mary Jo was a retired cook working at Chat & Chew for 4 years and Hardee's for 21 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Moats; her parents, Joe and Mary McConkey; and her great-grandson, Joseph Davis; grandparents, Charlie and Nola Kirby, Claude and Dollie McConkey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Martha Moats.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Rebecca Stanley and Robert Minor of Athens, Leah Samson of Seymour, Patty and Paul Jackson of Harriman, Shauna and Ryan Henson of Riceville; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law: Patsy and David White of Loudon, Joyce McConkey and Bill Smith of Georgia, Kathy and John Curry of Middlesboro, KY, Glenda and Jim Brackett; brother and sisters-in-law, Matthew and Hanna McConkey of Illinois, Vicki Moats of Clarksville, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, December 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Stanley Branham officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday morning and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019