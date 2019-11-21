|
Mary Jo Wilson
Knoxville - Mary Jo Wilson, age 96, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019. She was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at Inskip Baptist Church and was a member of the Daylily Society. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Roy Wilson, parents O.C. and Nellie Moss Torbett of Chattanooga, son Ronnie Wilson of Utah, brothers George Torbett of Chattanooga and Oscar Torbett of Washington, D.C. Survivors include sons Russ Wilson and his wife Sandra of Georgia, and Randy Wilson of Powell, daughter-in-law Connie Wilson of Utah, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to Inskip Baptist Church, Tennova Hospice, or Alzheimer's Tennessee. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 29th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Family and friends will meet at Bells Campground Cemetery at 10:45am on Saturday November 30th for an 11:00am interment. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019