Mary Jones
Old Fort - Mary Nelle (McKelvey) Jones, age 68 of Old Fort, passed away following a prolonged illness at her home. Mary was saved as a young girl at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She worked in different jobs but spent many years as a cook at the Ocoee Diner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Martha Kerr and infant daughter, Michelle. She is survived by her husband, friend and caregiver, Tim Jones, Old Fort; children, Penny King and Mike King, Daniel Williams, all of Loudon, Donnie Williams and fiancée Shelyn Collier, Kingston; brothers and sisters, Charles (Judy) Kerr, Houston Kerr, Jamie (Dondilyn) Kerr, all of Loudon, Annie (Robert) Smith, Kingston; grandchildren, Will and Destin King, Dillon and Madison Williams, Bryson, Brea and Carson Jones; numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, Mary, Sharon and Charlene. Services honoring and remembering Mary will be held Tuesday, August 25th, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Rick Kirkland and Rev. Lewis Garner officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Wednesday in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service. The family request you wear a mask and respect social distancing. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com