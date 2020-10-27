Mary Jones
Knoxville - Mary Guyla Clark Jones, of Knoxville, went home to be the Lord on October 25, 2020 at 86 years old. Mary will always be remembered for her warm smile, quick wit, charm and compassion. Mary had the blessing of two wonderful church families in Knoxville. The first at First Cumberland Presbyterian church and in her later years at Meridian Baptist church. She was a long-time Sunday school teacher where she loved and nurtured generations of children on their Christian journey. Mary had a long professional career as an executive assistant at Lawler Wood Inc. where she was well respected for her strong administrative and organizational skills as well as her great sense of style and fashion. Mary spent her retirement years surrounded by friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband Ronald, working, traveling, hiking and biking, and despite her sweet nature, she could play a mean hand of Canasta. Wherever she was, Mary had a magical way of making everyone around her feel loved, accepted and encouraged.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Jones, Sr. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her devoted children, Rhonda Holloway and husband Bob; Kathryn Distrola and husband Andrew; Ron Jones and wife Allison; cherished grandson, McLeod "Mac" Everett Jones, and a host of extended family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 29, at 6:00 p.m. at Meridian Baptist Church, with Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Open Viewing prior at Berry Highland South Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Family will gather at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Friday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. for a Graveside Service. The family requests that appropriate face covering and social distancing measures be observed due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
