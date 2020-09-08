Mary Katherin "Kay" Mize Matthews
Johnson City - Mary Katherine (Kay) Mize Matthews, age 99 of Johnson City, formerly of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Kay, also known as Granny to many, was born in Sevier County Tennessee on June 7, 1921 to Rufus and Frances Dennis Mize. She grew up in Sevier County and attended elementary school in Sevierville. As her parents traveled extensively with the National Park Service, she attended Washington College Academy where she played basketball and studied piano. Kay completed her education at the Knoxville Business College and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
As a career businesswoman, Kay worked for several prominent East Tennessee businesses including Tennessee Valley Authority, Knoxville Utilities Board, Magnavox, Johnson City Power Board, and First National Bank, Gatlinburg.
Kay had a passion for the University of Tennessee Volunteers, especially UT football and Lady Vol basketball. She was an avid music lover, particularly big band and a variety of instrumental and vocal music. She loved animals and hummingbirds were her favorite bird. She enjoyed life after retirement in the Smokies near Greenbriar in her cabin in Pittman Center, Tennessee. In later years, she returned to Johnson City to be nearer to family. Kay was known for her sense of humor, her many stories from earlier years and later times, and her love for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents W.R (Rufus) and Frances Mize, her brothers W.R Mize Jr. and Dennis Mize, and niece Jane Mize. She is survived by sons U.S. (Sam) Jones (Joyce) of Nashville and E. N. (Ed) Matthews III; daughters Linda Matthews Bishop of Johnson City and Kay Matthews Davis (Trenton) of Butler; sister-in law Dottie Llewellyn Mize, and Bill Mize (Beth) and Kathy Mize Hatcher (Jim) of Sevierville. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Kay was most appreciative and grateful to her devoted family members and caregivers during her twilight years and during her time at Lakebridge.
Family and friends will meet 1 PM Monday, September 21st in Shiloh Cemetery, Pigeon Forge for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
