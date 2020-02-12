Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
301 West First Avenue
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
301 West First Avenue
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Baird

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Katherine Baird Obituary
Mary Katherine Baird

Lenoir City - Mary Katherine Baird, age 95 of Lenoir City passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Katherine was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her hobbies were gardening, cooking and caring for stray animals. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her stepchildren, Billy Baird and Donna Fay Baird; father, Haskel Williams; mother, Bertha Williams Gardner; siblings: Leon Williams, Curtis Williams, Richard Gardner, Ruth Brashears and infant, Edgar Williams. Survived by her husband, Don Baird; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and John Sousa; grandchildren, Jillian France, Jennifer Waggoner and Tonya Johnson; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Nelle Stinnett; brother, Kenneth Gardner; stepson, Raymond Baird; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th at Calvary Baptist Church, 301 West First Avenue, Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -