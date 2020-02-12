|
Mary Katherine Baird
Lenoir City - Mary Katherine Baird, age 95 of Lenoir City passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Katherine was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her hobbies were gardening, cooking and caring for stray animals. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her stepchildren, Billy Baird and Donna Fay Baird; father, Haskel Williams; mother, Bertha Williams Gardner; siblings: Leon Williams, Curtis Williams, Richard Gardner, Ruth Brashears and infant, Edgar Williams. Survived by her husband, Don Baird; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and John Sousa; grandchildren, Jillian France, Jennifer Waggoner and Tonya Johnson; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Nelle Stinnett; brother, Kenneth Gardner; stepson, Raymond Baird; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th at Calvary Baptist Church, 301 West First Avenue, Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020