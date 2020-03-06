|
Mary Katherine Blevins
Maryville - Mary Katherine Blevins, 93, of Maryville TN went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020. Katherine daughter of Sarah L. and John L. Powell of Knoxville and loving wife of Fred L. Blevins passed away after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by he parents, husband and daughter Tajuana L. Blevins. Katherine is survived by her son Tim Blevins, wife Jean Blevins and granddaughter Bethany Blevins of Powder Springs GA, daughter Teresa Hall, husband Alan Hall and granddaughter Rachel Hall of Madisonville TN.
Katherine work as a registered nurse in Knoxville and Maryville before retirement in 1980. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Services will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 2pm at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the interment afterward in Carpenters UMC cemetery.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020