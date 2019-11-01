Services
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Mary Katherine MeBane Obituary
Mary Katherine MeBane

Knoxville - Mary Katherine MeBane, 61, gained her wings, Friday, October 25, 2019; born December 3, 1957.

Preceded in death by parents, Sgt. First Class Percy Dave MeBane and Elizabeth Ann MeBane.

Mary K. leaves to celebrate her life, siblings, Rev. David A.(Nicole) MeBane Sr., Elder Doretha G. Walker, Minister Patricia A. Benn and Brandie L.(Ralph) MeBane; uncle, Curtis E. Lane; other loving family members and friends.

Mary was a graduate of Austin East High School c/o 1975 Mary's Higher Education includes. Undergraduate studies; UT Knoxville, Associate of Business degree at Knoxville Business College and Coopers Institute.

Mary retired as a Tax Processor from Ernest and Young.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Celebration of Life, 6:30 p.m., Rev. Eugene Carter, Officiating.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Susan G. Coleman Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
