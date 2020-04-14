Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Knoxville - Mary Katherine Muth 79 of Knoxville passed away Sunday April 12, 2020. Mary was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Bean Station. She loved volunteering at Morristown Hamblen County Hospital. She was preceded in death by parents, Shady and Alice Chesney; husbands, James Webb and Bill Muth; brothers, Roy Chesney, Gene Chesney and Maynard Chesney.Mary is survived by son and daughters, Jeff (Becky) Lewis, Lee Ann (Sam) Wright, Kelly (Winston) Burbage and Wendy King; step-children, Mark (Regina) Muth; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Shirley) Chesney and sister, Carolyn (Don) Garren; several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
