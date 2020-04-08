|
|
Mary Katherine Sharp Sturgeon and James M. (Jim) Sturgeon
Maryville - Mary Katherine Sharp Sturgeon and James M. (Jim) Sturgeon died quietly and peacefully in their own home in Maryville on, April 6, 2020. Both were 85 years old and both were afflicted with Alzheimer's disease. Mary was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Knoxville to Elmer Everett Sharp and Audrey Ausmus Sharp who preceded her in death. Jim was born in Maryville to James Laurence Sturgeon and Geneva Phelps Sturgeon who preceded him in death. Mary was also preceded in death by her only brother, Elmer Everett (Bud) Sharp, Jr. And his wife Rosalie Garland Sharp. Mary and Jim are survived by their sons, James M. Sturgeon, Jr. of Maryville, John Jeffrey Sturgeon (Sandra) of Knoxville, and William Mark Sturgeon of New York City. Jim is also survived by his brother, Brick W. Sturgeon (Sally) and nephews, Brick Jr. and Joshua of Nashville. Mary is also survived by her nephew, Robert Paul Sharp of Charleston, S.C.
Mary and Jim were graduates of Maryville High School where in 1951 they became sweethearts. They were wed in 1955 and cherished the sixty-nine years they had together. Both held degrees from the University of Tennessee - Mary in social work, Jim in business management. Graduation from UT was followed by twelve years of life in the U.S. Army during which time their three precious sons were born. Jim became an Army aviator and in addition to state-side tours of duty served in Cold War Korea and Vietnam. For service in Vietnam he was awarded the Legion of Merit and the Air Medal with sixteen Oak Leaf Clusters. Mary's service during the long deployments was caring for their three little boys alone, for which there were no awards or decorations high enough. Following discharge from the military in 1968 the family moved to Atlanta to allow Jim to begin a career in business, then to Maryville after five years. In Maryville Jim continued his business career with the investment firm of Paine Webber, Inc. Mary worked with foster care children within Tennessee Department of Human Services. She later continued her work as a volunteer in mental health related services.
Jim and Mary loved cruising the rivers and coastal waters of the southeastern U.S. in their boat the "Merry Mary" as well as hiking, backpacking, and camping. Reading, family history, and international travel filled the time between outdoor activities.
A memorial service is planned for a yet-to-be-determined date. You may express your condolences at mccammonammonsclick.com.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial to Alzheimer's Tennessee or Friends of the Smokies.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020