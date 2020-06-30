Mary Katherine Wade Letsinger
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Katherine Wade Letsinger

Knoxville - Mary Katherine Wade Letsinger, age 90, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and The Ladies of Charity. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, skilled knitter and baker of treats. She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Clyde Letsinger and son, Wade Clyde Letsinger. She is survived by sons, Samuel Edward Letsinger (Kathryn Lee), James Patrick Letsinger (Lisa), and John T. Letsinger (Kristi); daughter, Janice Letsinger Irby (Richard); fourteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cynthia K. Letsinger; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers, Bekah, Briana, Debra, and Kim, and the service of Stay at Home. Their loving dependable care for our parents will not be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Tennova Hospice. Their support was constant and comforting. Friends may call at their convenience from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on July 2, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Rosary Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am, July 3, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Monsignor Bill Gahagan officiating. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Ghost Catholic Church or the Ladies of Charity. Online guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Rosary
07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved