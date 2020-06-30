Mary Katherine Wade Letsinger
Knoxville - Mary Katherine Wade Letsinger, age 90, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and The Ladies of Charity. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, skilled knitter and baker of treats. She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Clyde Letsinger and son, Wade Clyde Letsinger. She is survived by sons, Samuel Edward Letsinger (Kathryn Lee), James Patrick Letsinger (Lisa), and John T. Letsinger (Kristi); daughter, Janice Letsinger Irby (Richard); fourteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cynthia K. Letsinger; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers, Bekah, Briana, Debra, and Kim, and the service of Stay at Home. Their loving dependable care for our parents will not be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Tennova Hospice. Their support was constant and comforting. Friends may call at their convenience from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on July 2, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Rosary Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am, July 3, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Monsignor Bill Gahagan officiating. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Ghost Catholic Church or the Ladies of Charity. Online guest register is available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.