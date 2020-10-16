1/1
Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Cox
Knoxville - Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Cox, age 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, and aunt. She graduated from Fulton High School and worked at Sears and UT Medical Center for many years. She was a member of Dante Baptist Church and was a talented bass guitar player.

Kathy loved her family and her church. She especially loved spoiling her grandsons Blake, Ethan, and Corbin and her great-granddaughter, Aria. She enjoyed shopping, watching the Lady Vols play basketball, traveling, going to Southern Gospel concerts, and going on cruises.

Preceded in death by her parents Rev. Bill and Betsy Ward, father-in-law, Eugene Cox, brother Melvin Ward, sisters Wanda Childress and Juanita Selvidge and nephews Ronnie Ward and Edwin Myers.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 52 years, Jerry Cox, daughters Gina (Chris) Middleton, Lisa Cox, Tammy (Jim) Wolfenbarger, grandsons Blake, Ethan, and Corbin Wolfenbarger, granddaughter Micaelyn Middleton, great granddaughter, Aria Cline, sisters Shirley (Jerry) Trott, Dorothy (Eddie) Myers, brother Ronald (Candy) Ward, mother-in-law Marie (Bill) Weeks, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00 - 7:00pm with a funeral service to follow, Rev. Lee Murphy, Bro. Jimmy Johnson, and Rev. Eddie Myers will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 10:15am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am interment service. Pallbearers will be Jim Wolfenbarger, Blake Wolfenbarger, Ethan Wolfenbarger, Corbin Wolfenbarger, Chris Middleton, Ronald Ward, Gary Childress Sr., and Jerry Trott. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
OCT
19
Funeral
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
OCT
20
Visitation
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
OCT
20
Interment
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
I worked many years with Kathy at UTMCK. She was always a joy to be around. Her love for her faith and her family shone through. My heartfelt condolences to all of her family, friends and church family. You'll all be in my prayers in the upcoming days and weeks.
Sherri Morgan Langille
Coworker
