Mary Kathryn Boruff
Knoxville - Mary Kathryn Story Boruff, age 100, passed away November 2, 2019, leaving behind daughter Patricia Mayo, granddaughter Terri Leigh Hurst, granddog Dolly Madison Mayo, and much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by husband Virgie Boruff, parents Clyde and Hazel Story, brothers Clyde Jr. and Bill (Red) Story, and son-in-law Terry Mayo. She loved her Fountain City roots. Graduate of Central High School and a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City for over 60 years. Kathryn loved singing with the "Joymakers," working the food pantry, and knitting hats with her group for the homeless and others. She worked with her husband Virgie at his lawn mower shop, Equipment Sales and Service, on Hillcrest Drive in Fountain City, until they retired. She was always the life of the party and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Much love to lifelong friend, Vincenta Cooper and special neighbors Jeremy, Amanda, Eva & Everleigh Townsend. Family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:30 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Friends and family will meet at 2:45 PM for a 3:00 PM graveside service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019