Mary King Miller
Knoxville - Mary Miller age 79, of Knoxville, TN passed away December 6, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Mary was a 1958 graduate of Young High School and long time member of Hendron's Chapel United Methodist Church. She retired from Cardinal Health Systems.
Mary was preceded in death by her Husband; Joe D. Miller Jr., son; Anthony Joe Miller, Parents; Minuard and Maggie King, brothers; Bobby C. King, Eddie L. King, Michael W. King, Sister; Carolyn Neubert.
She is survived by the loving sisters; Bonnie K. (John) Long, Dottie K. (Doyle) Johnson, several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Monday December the 9th at 11:00am for Graveside services.
Berry Highland South Funeral Home & Cemetery
9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019