Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary King Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary King Miller Obituary
Mary King Miller

Knoxville - Mary Miller age 79, of Knoxville, TN passed away December 6, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Mary was a 1958 graduate of Young High School and long time member of Hendron's Chapel United Methodist Church. She retired from Cardinal Health Systems.

Mary was preceded in death by her Husband; Joe D. Miller Jr., son; Anthony Joe Miller, Parents; Minuard and Maggie King, brothers; Bobby C. King, Eddie L. King, Michael W. King, Sister; Carolyn Neubert.

She is survived by the loving sisters; Bonnie K. (John) Long, Dottie K. (Doyle) Johnson, several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Monday December the 9th at 11:00am for Graveside services.

Berry Highland South Funeral Home & Cemetery

9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -