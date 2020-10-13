1/1
Mary L. Hayes
Mary L. Hayes

Maynardville - Mary Louise Hayes-age 79 of Maynardville passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home. Mary was a proud Navy wife of 30 years and a member of Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly, Luttrell. She was the 1988 woman of the year of the Paisano E. H. Club in Kleberg County, Kingsville, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by parents, Oscar Ray and Ella Kate Johnson; brother, Leonard Ray Johnson.

She is survived by her husband 61 years, Kenneth G. Hayes (U. S. Navy Ret.); daughters, Laural L. Hayes, Pamela R. Hayes, Deanna L. Dunbar, Jeanette Y. Kaslic; son, George (David) Hayes; step-daughter, Tina V. Rasnic and her beloved Chihuahua Frijola. Twelve grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly, Luttrell, Rev. Lewis Beeler, Rev. Paul Thomas Hughes with music by Mavis Hughes and Dollie Merritt. Interment 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:15 a.m. Monday. Pallbearers; Khalio White, Matthew Hayes, Travis Hayes, Clay, Kaslik, E. J. Elliot, Robert Daigle, Christian Dunbar. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
