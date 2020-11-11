1/
Mary L. Ray
1930 - 2020
Mary L. Ray

Sharps Chapel - Mary Louise (Mitchell) Ray-age 90 of Sharps Chapel passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation. She was born January 28, 1930 the daughter of the late Glenn Mitchell and Mildred (Cameron) Holder. Also preceded in death by her husband, L. E. Ray; brothers, Glenn A. Mitchell, Roy E. Mitchell; sisters, Dorothy and a infant sister; also the parents that raised her, George and Dinia (Ellison) Barnard. She was a longtime member of Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors: daughter, Linda (Curtis) Dykes; son, Johnnie (Dorotha) Ra. Five grandchildren, Toby (Britney) Dykes; Jody (Ashley and Saige) Dykes; Tammy (Dale) Walters; Erick (Lora) Ray, Kristy Ray. Thirteen great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly along with a host of other relatives and friends. Special nieces, Freda Cosby, Brenda Haynes and Charlotte King; special nephews, Stan Mitchell and Gary Mitchell.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Toby Dykes officiating with music by Cassie and Katie Dykes. Interment 11 A.M. Friday, November 13, 2020, Oak Grove Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Friday to go in the procession. Pallbearers: Jody Dykes, Erick Ray, Mark Ray, Brian Ray, J. C. Ray, Troy Ray, Clarence Ray. The family would like to express a special thanks to the loving caring staff of Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation for the love and care they gave our mother. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Oak Grove Church Building Fund in her memory. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
