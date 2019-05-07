|
|
Mary Layman Wallis
Knoxville, TN
"Peachy" Mary Wallis, age 87 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 after a short illness. Peachy was known for her many talents including painting, gardening, landscaping, flower arranging, and sewing. What she didn't know, she taught herself. Peachy is survived by her husband, Dr. Donald E. Wallis; daughters, Kathy Changas (Paul) and Sandy Warren (Scott); sister-in-law, Carlene Hill; brother, Newt Layman (Eva); niece, Janet Layman; nephew, Jonathan Laymon; several other nieces nephews and very special friend, David Hartsell.
Friends and family will gather at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from
5:00-7:00pm with a service to follow Chaplain Dan Hix officiating . Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Niota Cemetery, Niota, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Alzheimers Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019