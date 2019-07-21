|
|
Mary Lee
Tellico Plains - LEE, Mary "Nancy" (Auntie) Holliday, age 82, of Tellico Plains, passed away 5:50 P.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Wood Presbyterian Home. Preceded in death by parents Samuel Walden and Elsie Lee Brakebill Holliday, stepfather Earl Hall, sister Edwina (Hall) Nolan, brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill and Betty Holliday, Frank and Nora Mae Holliday, stepbrothers Marvin and Charles Hall, nephews Sammy and Todd Holliday, brother-in-law & sister-in-law Bob and Joyce Lee. Member of Brown Hill Church.
Survivors-
Husband of 50 years: Denny Lee, of the Rural Vale Community
Brother-in-law & sister-in-law: Don & Margaret Lee, Manning, SC
8 nieces, 5 nephews and several great nieces & nephews
Special friend: Sue Bookout
Graveside service & interment 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Brown Hill Cemetery, Rev. Gerald Hyde officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019