Mary Lee
Knoxville - Mary Louise Lee, age 77, resident of the Karns community passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Mary grew up in the Oakwood community, and after graduating from Fulton High School in 1960, she moved to the Karns community. She retired from X-10. She was an avid Bridge player and never met anyone she couldn't talk to. Her and her husband Harland traveled to Florida often with friends. Mary was a proud mother and nanny that was ready to house any and all at any time and anywhere. SHE ALWAYS MADE SURE THEY WERE FED!! WE LOVE YOU, NANNY. Preceded in death by husband, Harland G. Vix, Thomas Alfred Compton and Lockie Hickle Compton. Survivors; daughter, Lisa Lee Livesay; son, Scott Lee. Grandchildren; Paige Lee (Alex) Koldys, Brandon S. Lee, Ali Livesay, Logan Livesay, and Lindy Livesay. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020