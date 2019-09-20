|
Mary Lee Conner
Pigeon Forge - Mary Lee Conner, age 79 of Pigeon Forge passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home. She was a Sevier County native and lived a full life by working in Real Estate, as a nurse and as a hotel owner with her husband. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas W. Conner, her cherished son, Jeff Barnes and her parents, William Campbell and Nola Campbell Stephenson. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Scott Green and grandson, Jameson Connor Green, whom she adored. Mary Lee was a member of First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones including her friends of many years Shirley Matthews, Dottie Reagan, Peggy Smelcer, C.L. and Betty Sue Fleming, Jerry Anderson, De De Williams, Candace Teaster and Cindy Huskey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 which was one of Mary Lee's favorite charities. Funeral service 3 PM Sunday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Cook and Rev., Toby Shedd officiating. Entombment 11 AM Monday in the Chapel Mausoleum of Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019