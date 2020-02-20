|
|
Mary Lee Cummings
Alcoa - Mary Lee Cate Cummings, 87, of Alcoa passed away February 20, 2020 at the hospital after a long well-lived life. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Don H. Cummings. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Alcoa. She lived a life of service to her family and community. Mary Lee was a Girl Scout leader, a substitute teacher for Alcoa City Schools and was on staff at Douglas Cooperative in Blount County where she was instrumental in establishing the furniture refinishing training program for handicapped adults.
She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grammy, and friend. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a long day of playing cards with her friends Wanda, Eva, and Deanie. Because of her life experiences she developed a keen sense of understanding and compassion for others. Mary Lee will be loved and remembered by Donna Lee and Jeff Stubblefield; Nancy Carol Cummings; David H. and Raquel Cummings; Susan Jane and Michael Wyrick; grandchildren, David and Elizabeth Stubblefield; Jonathan Stubblefield; Dara (Cummings) and Andrew Bevington; great-grandchildren, Caris, Caleb, Elliana, and Josiah Stubblefield; many cousins and friends. A very special thank you to the caregivers and management of Home Instead Senior Care.
The family will receive friends 2:00-3:30 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Grandview Masoleum Chapel with funeral services to follow at 3:30 PM with Rev. David Stubblefield officiating.
Instead of flowers please make memorial donations to the Community Food Connection of Blount County.
www.mcammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020