Mary Lee Hayden
Maryville, TN
Mary Lee Hayden, age 63, of Maryville, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home in her sleep. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and wife. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Nancye Gruneisen. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 26 years, Philip Hayden; sons Brian Nix and wife Julissa; and Scott L. Nix; grandson Maximiliano Nix; many other relatives and friends from Florida to Kentucky. Family and friends will meet at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 858 Louisville Road, Louisville, Tennessee 37701 at 10:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 for the funeral mass, Father Dustin Collins officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019