Mary Lee Ingle Wilhoite
Knoxville, TN
Mary Lee Ingle Wilhoite passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born December 27, 1922 to Carl and Annie Ruth Ward Ingle of Flat Creek (Bedford County), Tennessee. Mary Lee attended Milligan College and served with the Red Cross Disaster Service before graduating from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married her husband of 46 years, Louis Leland Wilhoite, on August 19, 1950 and then settled and raised her family in Chattanooga and Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Mary Lee taught special education at Orange Grove Center. She and Louis worked overseas in Iran and Saudi Arabia for 10 years and were able to travel the world during this time. Mary Lee loved art and jewelry, antique glass and all things French. She always had a smile and an opinion.
Mary Lee is survived by sons, Stephen E. (Ann) Wilhoite DDS of Cartersville, Georgia and Scott L. (Jean) Wilhoite MD of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Hannah Wilhoite (Noah) Cudzilo, David A. Wilhoite, John S. Wilhoite and Elizabeth C. Wilhoite; sister, Fern Ingle Smith and nephews, Christopher T. Smith and Cameron L. Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of The Smokies, P. O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764(www.friendsofthesmokies.org) or American Red Cross, 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909(www.redcross.org). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019