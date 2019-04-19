|
Mary Lee Knox Strege
Knoxville, TN
Mary Lee Knox Strege, age 79, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center, surrounded by her
loving family. She has now been received into her heavenly home where she was welcomed into the arms of Jesus. Mary was born on January 7, 1940 in Athens, Tennessee. She resided in rural Tennessee until the age of 4, when her Dad accepted a job working in the new "secret city" of Oak Ridge during WWII. Her formative years were spent in Oak Ridge, and she graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1958. After high school, Mary attended Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY. Mary started her career at the X-10 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge in her early 20's. She worked for Knox County Schools while her children were in school and then returned to her career, in Oak Ridge, working at Y-12 National Security Complex, and X-10. She later retired from ORNL in the fall of 2017 at age 77, after more than five decades of service. Mary gave her heart to Jesus at a very young age. She loved her church. Mary was a member of First Baptist Concord for many years and later became a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. She served in many areas of her church. She loved her role as a Sunday morning greeter, and always wanted everyone to feel welcome. Mary truly loved Jesus and had a Servant's heart. She delighted in caring for her family and friends. She never met a stranger. She showed the same love to all. Above all else, Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother and "Mimi". Mary is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert "Bob" Strege, daughters, Beverly Linkous and husband John of Knoxville, TN and Lisa Cox of Port St. Lucie, FL; sons, Steven Strege and wife, Vicki, of Milbank, SD, and Reid Strege and wife, Delores of Texas; grandchildren, Morgan Parker, Myiah Linkous, Mallory Dietz and husband, Brad, Miranda Nunes and husband, Vic, John Linkous III and fiance, Kourtney, Samantha Justice, Karissa Karels and husband, Josh, Elizabeth Garcia, Ryan Strege, Matthew Strege, Melody Strege; along with 17 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, Roy Knox of Port St. Lucie, FL and brother-in-law, Joe Deupree of Colleyville, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many beloved church family and friends. Mary's love and dedication was felt by everyone who met her. She left an amazing legacy through her thoughtful words, sharing her tender heart and loving us all so well. We honor her by continuing to live by her example. "Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus." Philippians 2:3-5 ESV Family will receive friends 4-6pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service to immediately follow. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to SEED INTERNATIONAL, a nonprofit that was very near and dear to Mary's heart, founded by her granddaughter, Morgan Parker, http://www.seedint.org/donate.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019