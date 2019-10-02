Services
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
3709 Clear Springs Road
Mascot, TN
Mary Lee Madgett Phillips Obituary
Knoxville - Mary Lee Madgett Phillips, age 89, of Knoxville passed away Monday evening, September 30, 2019 at NHC FT Sanders from breast cancer.

Mary Lee was born November 24, 1929. She was a long standing member of City View Baptist Church, where she taught preschool Sunday school for many years.

Mary Lee is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Phillips; parents, James (Jim) and Maude Madgett; brother, Glenn Madgett; sister, Evelyn Underwood.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Ausband and Mary Ann Horne; grandchildren, Tracy Kinley, Anthony Spencer, Rachel Troutt, Daniel Horne and Cathy Vessell; great grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Christian, Maria, Kristina, Samantha, Noah, Olivia, Kayden, Kelly, Tiffany and Bonnie; several great great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ray Underwood; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4th at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 3709 Clear Springs Road, Mascot for graveside services with Rev. Luckey Steele and Rev. Gene Hurly officiating
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
