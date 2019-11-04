|
|
Mary Lee Smith Ballard
Knoxville - Mary Lee Smith Ballard, age 96, of Knoxville, TN, died on November 3, 2019.
Mary was born on October 29, 1923 in Rowan Co, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Ethel Corriher Smith and State Sen. Lester Lutz Smith, Sr. She was a graduate of Landis high school, Landis, N.C., as well as a Business course from Lenoir Rhyme University, Hickory, N.C. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN.
She worked in the business office of Cannon Mills, Kannopolis, N.C. before moving to New York, N.Y. where she was a private secretary to the owner of the Medical Arts Center in N.Y. She returned to Charlotte, N.C. where she served as secretary in the office of National Life Insurance Co. While there, she met Jerry Ballard and they were married on November 12, 1960 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in China Grove, NC. After moving to parts of the Southeast, they were transferred to Knoxville, T.N. in 1964 where they eventually retired and remained.
Mary was a genuine people person and she was the best most supportive wife a man could ask for. She and Jerry traveled all over the country for business and enjoyed each other's company the entire time. She chose to run a small direct sales business from home in order to be able to be with Jerry at all times. Lee was an integral part in her family's success. She had a great sense of humor and was proud to say she never lost a friend.
Mary was the last survivor of four sisters and one brother: Mildred Roberts of Burlington, N.C., Evelyn Doal of Charlotte, N.C., Joy Sloop of China Grove, N.C., L.L. Smith Jr. of Mooresville, N.C., Anne Weismann on New York, N.Y. Sincere thanks to the H.C. Pott Family Virginia Shoffer, and the wonderful caregivers at Avenir.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917 or Avenir Memory Care, 901 Concord Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019