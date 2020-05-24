Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Sunset Cemetery
Mary Lena Moneymaker Vowell

Mary Lena Moneymaker Vowell Obituary
Mary Lena Moneymaker Vowell

Clinton - Mary Lena Moneymaker Vowell, age 84 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on May 23. She was an active member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Clinton AARP group and enjoyed planning and attending the Clinton High School Class of 1954 reunions. She loved to work in her flower garden, go fishing, picnics, cook big meals and bake special treats for her family. Mary retired from Methodist Medical Center after 25 years as a switchboard operator and later returned as a volunteer. She was born May 3, 1936 in Anderson County to Clyde & Ethel Moneymaker. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Vowell; daughter, Amy Sue Vowell; sister, Sue Foster.

She is survived by:

Children, Tim Vowell & wife Kim of Knoxville, Scott Vowell & wife Debbie of Knoxville, Maria Loomis & husband Scott of Kingsport; grandchildren,Autumn Sanderson & husband Mark of Knoxville, Lyndsey Ducheney & husband DJ of Knoxville, Kaci Comford & husband Taylor of Knoxville, Allison Turner & husband John Adam of McMinnville, Madison Loomis of Kingsport; great grandchildren, Logan, Max, & Rylee Ducheney, Breck and Trey Sanderson, special friends, Vicki Robbins, Phyllis Wilson, & June Dotson; a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to thank NHC of Oak Ridge for the loving care given to Mary.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Duncan officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Mt. Olive Building Fund. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 24 to May 25, 2020
