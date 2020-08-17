Mary Lillian Davis



Harriman - Mary Lillian Davis (Tommy) passed away peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.



Mary was born in Knoxville and resided there till an adult. Then she moved to Oak Ridge and then Powell, TN.



Mary enjoyed watching TV, doing word search puzzles and giving out chewing gum to "all her visitors" that came by her room.



Mary retired from Walgreens. She was very proud to have been one of the three chosen to fly to Atlanta and help open a new store for them.



Mary will always be remembered as the most loving, kind, big hearted person that loved everyone.



Mary is survived by her son, Wesley Allen Thomas and wife, Sharon of Harriman; former daughter-in-law, Kathy Russell and husband, Kevin of Oak Ridge; grandson, Jon Wesley Thomas and wife, Renee of Florida; granddaughters: Kerri Mount and husband, Ronald of Powell and Sherry Green and husband, Michael of Harriman; great grandchildren: Courtney and Kristen Thomas, Addison, Chloe, and David Ashley, and Gavin and Jacob Green; brothers-in-law: Lowell Thomas and wife, Barbara of Oak Ridge and Hugh Thomas and wife, Nancy of Oak Ridge; sister-in-law, Linda Lobell and husband Phillip of New Orleans; special friends: Johnny Pridemore of Clinton, Jolene Mello, Nolen Headrick, and Caitlin Headrick of Oak Ridge.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 1:00 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude's in memory of Mary Lillian Davis.



Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Lillian Davis.









