1/
Mary Lillian Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lillian Davis

Harriman - Mary Lillian Davis (Tommy) passed away peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.

Mary was born in Knoxville and resided there till an adult. Then she moved to Oak Ridge and then Powell, TN.

Mary enjoyed watching TV, doing word search puzzles and giving out chewing gum to "all her visitors" that came by her room.

Mary retired from Walgreens. She was very proud to have been one of the three chosen to fly to Atlanta and help open a new store for them.

Mary will always be remembered as the most loving, kind, big hearted person that loved everyone.

Mary is survived by her son, Wesley Allen Thomas and wife, Sharon of Harriman; former daughter-in-law, Kathy Russell and husband, Kevin of Oak Ridge; grandson, Jon Wesley Thomas and wife, Renee of Florida; granddaughters: Kerri Mount and husband, Ronald of Powell and Sherry Green and husband, Michael of Harriman; great grandchildren: Courtney and Kristen Thomas, Addison, Chloe, and David Ashley, and Gavin and Jacob Green; brothers-in-law: Lowell Thomas and wife, Barbara of Oak Ridge and Hugh Thomas and wife, Nancy of Oak Ridge; sister-in-law, Linda Lobell and husband Phillip of New Orleans; special friends: Johnny Pridemore of Clinton, Jolene Mello, Nolen Headrick, and Caitlin Headrick of Oak Ridge.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 1:00 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude's in memory of Mary Lillian Davis.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Lillian Davis.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved