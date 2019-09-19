|
Mary Lindsey
Knoxville - Lindsey, Mary Elizabeth of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Buddy was very active with her yard and flowers. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family as well as her coffee friends in the mornings. Buddy was a terrific wife and mother and always had a smile for those she knew. She was a member of Bookwalter Methodist Church. Buddy was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Lindsey, and parents, James and Delilah Keller. She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Gaddis and son-in-law, Tom Gaddis; nieces and nephew, Wendy, Melony and Luke. The family would like to thank all those who kept her in their hearts and prayers. There will be a short, private memorial service for family Friday, September 20th, at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike.
