Mary (Helms) Livesay
Mary (Helms) Livesay

Maynardville - Mary Elizabeth (Helms) Livesay - age 59 of Maynardville, departed this life to go to her Heavenly home on July 8, 2020. She was a member of Circle Assembly Church of God. At age 35 she was ready for a career change and decided to go to Ross the Boss School of Cosmetology to become a beautician. Mary believed everyone needed a touch of red in their hair. She had a special way to make people laugh and smile even when they were going through the most difficult of times. You never had to guess what was on her mind because she was quick to let you know what she was thinking. Mary loved the lake, her pool and especially vacationing at the beach with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her infant son, Devan; father, Harry T. Helms; sister and brother-in-law Louella and Ronnie Brantley; mother-in-law, Brenda (Earl) Kitts; father-in-law, Eugene Livesay and brothers-in-law, Clarence Brantley and Brian Kitts. Mary is survived by devoted husband of 43 years, Richard; loving daughter, Chantay and son-in-law Anthony Johnikins; precious mother, Helen Helms; grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Alaura, Dalton, Xanderia, Aleah, Teddrick, Brianna and Mia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clayton and Sharon Helms, Roger and Kathy Helms and Arthur and Angie Helms; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha and Lewis Arthur and Emma and Jimmy Bryan; sister, Nancy Brantley; brother, Bobby Helms; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Livesay and Dwayne Kitts.

Family and friends will meet Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. gaveside service in Miller Cemetery with the Reverend Dean Brantley officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Mary Livesay. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:45 - 10:00 AM
Miller Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
