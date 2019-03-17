Services
HARRISON, Mary Lois, age 92, of Indian Shores, FL passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born in North Carolina on April 30, 1926. She was married to the late Robert E. Harrison, who died in 1982. Mary Lois is survived by three children, Anne, Robert, and Gaines Harrison, and their partners Laurie Priest, Lois Snow, and Laura Sheehy. She leaves four grandchildren: Gaines Harrison III (Molly), Maia Ciesluk, Jay Ciesluk (Anna), and Walker Harrison. Her six great-grandchildren include Gaines IV, Elijah, Sam, Josie, Violet, and Nyah.

Mary Lois graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and taught home economics in the Carolinas and Florida. She was a devout Southern Baptist and member of the Seminole First Baptist Church in Seminole, Florida. Mary Lois was a lifelong volunteer and community servant, who completed mission trips to Jamaica, Brazil, St. Lucia, Tanzania, China, Haiti, and Switzerland. She was a founder of Ridgecrest Community Services in Largo, which is now operated by Young Life. For many years, she delivered food for Tampa Bay Harvest.

Mary Lois was a longtime resident of Indian Shores, Florida, where she owned and operated Victoria Apartments, a

collection of seaside cottages that welcomed vacationing

families for over 40 years.

Memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice or Seminole First Baptist Church fund for missions. A

memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Seminole First Baptist Church, located at 11045 Park Blvd. N, Seminole, FL. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole 391-0121.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
