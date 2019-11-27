|
Mary Longmire Beaty
Mary Longmire Beaty, age 83, of the Paint Rock Community, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She loved gardening and working in her flower beds. She was a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Narvel Beaty; by son, Clifford Beaty; daughter, Carolyn Beaty and her parents, Walter and Ola Lee Longmire. She is survived by her children, Edward Beaty and wife, Sissy, Ron Beaty and wife, Nancy, Judy Beaty and Teresa Moore; grandchildren, Karissa Beaty, Stephanie Walls and Richard Beaty; great grandchildren, Corbin King, Preston and Peyton Beaty and Kaylee Walls. The funeral service will be held 7:00 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Kyle and Rev. Ray Johnson officiating. Graveside service and interment will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Paint Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Beaty family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019