Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Longmire Beaty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Longmire Beaty Obituary
Mary Longmire Beaty

Mary Longmire Beaty, age 83, of the Paint Rock Community, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She loved gardening and working in her flower beds. She was a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Narvel Beaty; by son, Clifford Beaty; daughter, Carolyn Beaty and her parents, Walter and Ola Lee Longmire. She is survived by her children, Edward Beaty and wife, Sissy, Ron Beaty and wife, Nancy, Judy Beaty and Teresa Moore; grandchildren, Karissa Beaty, Stephanie Walls and Richard Beaty; great grandchildren, Corbin King, Preston and Peyton Beaty and Kaylee Walls. The funeral service will be held 7:00 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Kyle and Rev. Ray Johnson officiating. Graveside service and interment will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Paint Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Beaty family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -