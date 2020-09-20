1/1
Mary Loretta Ailey
Friendsville - Mary Loretta Ailey, 76 of Friendsville passed away Friday September 18,2020. Proceeded in death by husband Edwin Ailey; parent James and Lovetta Guthrie; sister Joan Lee Gunter; great-grandson Aaron Conner Barnes. Loretta survived by daughters Angelia (Beaver) Dean, Annette (Michelle) Ailey and Arelene (Terry) Bryant; sons Eric (Shannon) Ailey and Eddy Ailey. 13 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren; brothers Freddie Guthrie and Ronald (Beverly) Guthrie; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Thursday September 24, 2020 at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens for a 3 p.m. graveside service. Officiating William (Beaver) Dean. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapelandmemorialgardens.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
