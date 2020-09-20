Mary Loretta Ailey
Friendsville - Mary Loretta Ailey, 76 of Friendsville passed away Friday September 18,2020. Proceeded in death by husband Edwin Ailey; parent James and Lovetta Guthrie; sister Joan Lee Gunter; great-grandson Aaron Conner Barnes. Loretta survived by daughters Angelia (Beaver) Dean, Annette (Michelle) Ailey and Arelene (Terry) Bryant; sons Eric (Shannon) Ailey and Eddy Ailey. 13 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren; brothers Freddie Guthrie and Ronald (Beverly) Guthrie; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Thursday September 24, 2020 at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens for a 3 p.m. graveside service. Officiating William (Beaver) Dean. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapelandmemorialgardens.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.