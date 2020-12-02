1/1
Knoxville - Mary Lou Cockrum Henley Clark, age 94, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at U.T. Hospital. She was a Charter member of Park Lane Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist of Powell. She was a Central High School graduate class of 1945. In the 60's and 70's she was a Mary Kay Consultant. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Mabel Cockrum; husband, Jim Clark; siblings, Joann Barnes, Carolyn Johnston, Bob Cockrum; grandchildren, Libbie Henley, and Tim Henley. Survived by children, Mark Henley and wife Paula, Danny Henley and wife Melanie, Becky Henley Grooms and husband Neil; grandchildren, Jim Henley, Suzanne Hipsher, Jason Grooms, Luke Grooms, Sarah August, Erin Dupler, Amy Henley, and Ashley Moore; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; brother, Jack Cockrum. There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Perry Garrett and Pastor Phil Jones will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 1st Baptist Academy of First Baptist Church, 7706 Ewing Rd., Powell, TN 37849. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
