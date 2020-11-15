1/1
Mary Lou Davis Jones
Mary Lou Davis Jones

Knoxville - Mary Lou Davis Jones age 88, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at West Hills Health and Rehab. She was a member of Church of The Good Shepherd where she served in the Alter Guild, as a Chalice Bearer and as a Lay Reader.

Preceded in death by husbands, James K. Davis and Charles M. Jones; parents, Nathan and Aline Mullins; sister, Nathetta Lunsford.

Survivors: sons, Jim (Clotie) Davis and Bill Davis; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, Jenny (Buddy) Brewer and Teresa (Colin) Wooliver; step sons, Scott Jones and Gardner (Karen) Jones; her wonderful Bridge friends and her wonderful church friends.

Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with The Rev. Dorrie Pratt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of The Good Shepherd, 5409 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Jones' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
