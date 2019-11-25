Services
Kingsport - Mary Lou Durham, of Kingsport, born September 5, 1922 and 97 years young, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24th. She lived with her family in Kingsport, TN most of her life. Mary was known for her favorite pastime of growing beautiful flowers in her yard as well as winning the beautification award for her talent. She worshipped at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for 34 years. Mary was a loving wife, mother of 8 children and a friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Claude Durham; daughter, Ann Sharrett; and son, Tommy Durham.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Shelia Peters and husband, Jerry; sons, Mickey Durham and wife, Emma, Jerry Durham, Jimmy Durham and wife, Trudy, Billy Durham and wife, Delores, and Randy, Durham; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert "Bob" Boling and wife Rhonda, and Cecil "Ed" Boling and wife Mamie of Panama City, FL; and special brother-in-law, Carl Durham and wife Faye.

We would like to extend a special thank you to her longtime friend, Linda McGhee, and to Baysmont and Smoky Mountain hospice for their special care and kindness to our mother.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 am -1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or at any time at her home. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm with Elder Everett Lett and Brother Tim Lovell officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
